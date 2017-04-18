Bill Cosby On PR Blitz Amid Desperately Attempt To Sway ‘Court Of Public Opinion’

Desperate Bill Cosby is about to go on a PR blitz, RadarOnline.com has learned — in one final attempt to sway public opinion before his sexual assault trial begins at last.

As Radar has reported, Cosby’s sexual assault case will begin on June 5 in Philadelphia, while jury selection begins next month. Earlier this week, the troubled comedian lost a final attempt to question his accuser in court the trial begins.

So now, Cosby, 79, is heading to the “court of public opinion,” according to a source … with the help of some of his high-profile friends — those that are still supporting him, at least!

An insider told Radar it’s all expected to kick off with daughter, Erika, sitting for a high-profile interview with an outlet like the Hollywood Reporter.

The source said Erika will speak of the “kind-hearted nature” and “overwhelming giving of himself” that Cosby has displayed over the years.

Other friends — like TV wife Phylicia Rashaad and former Broadway star Melba Moore — are also expected share “warm stories” about the pudding pop pusher.

Wife Camille is planning to write an op-ed supporting her husband, according to the well-placed insider.

Ffinally, Cosby himself will finally break his silence in a major sit-down interview.

“They’ve already got it lined up,” the source said. “They want potential jurors to see the good side and not this monster that everyone has been making him out to be.”

Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a woman who worked at Temple University, in 2004.

Story developing.

