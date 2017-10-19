Bill Cosby Wins Appeal: Boston Court Rules In Favor Of Disgraced Comedian

Bill Cosby is off the hook — at least in one case.

A federal appeals court in Boston agreed to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Kathrine McKee, one of many accusers who came forward with sexual assault claims against the disgraced comedian, Radaronline.com has learned.

The 20-page ruling written by Judge Sandra Lynch is another huge blow to McKee, who initially filed a lawsuit alleging Cosby’s former lawyer, Marty Singer, called her a liar for her rape allegations.

In the ruling, Judge Lynch wrote that Singer’s statements did not “rise to the level of defamation.”

“The Letter provides links to the articles from which these quotes are drawn, enabling readers to examine the sources for themselves and consider the comments in context,” Lynch wrote. “These statements are not actionable.”

Cosby’s Lawyer, Alan Greenberg, released a statement following the ruling.

“We are pleased with the Court of Appeals’ well-reasoned decision confirming that there was no defamation,” Greenberg wrote in an e-mail.

A lower court had dismissed McKee’s lawsuit back in February.

Meanwhile, federal lawsuits against Cosby from several other women are still pending.

In June, a Pennsylvania jury failed to reach a verdict on sexual assault charges filed by accuser Andrea Constand.

The ruling comes as Hollywood continues to reel from a massive sex abuse scandal involving renowned producer Harvey Weinstein.

