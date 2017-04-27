Barry Manilow’s Longtime Hubby: Secretly Married To A Woman!

Barry Manilow may be enjoying marital bliss — but in a blockbuster bigamy twist, Radar has learned Barry’s new hubby, longtime manager Garry Kief, had a secret wife! The “Mandy” singer and Garry recently confirmed they’d secretly tied the knot in 2015. Garry was already married to a woman named Jane Marie Gunderson! Marriage records obtained by Radar show the young couple wed on Aug. 22, 1971, in L.A. when Garry was just 22 and Jane was 21. The couple welcomed a daughter named Kirsten almost exactly five years later in August 1976. Today, Kirsten works for Barry’s production company and calls the “Copacabana” singer her “godfather.” But Garry and Barry have always claimed they met two years after Kirsten was born! Referring to the moment he met his life partner, Barry has gushed: “I knew that was it.