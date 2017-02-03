‘Alaskan Bush People’ Secret Wedding? Noah Brown’s Girlfriend Wears Tell-Tale Ring!

Could the Alaskan Bush People be hiding a big secret?

Fans are speculating that Billy and Ami’s youngest son Noah Brown, 24, and his girlfriend Rhain Alicia Merrill have tied the knot after several photos surfaced of the Oregon native wearing what appears to be a gold band on her left hand.

The 26-year-old posted a photo of the couple’s reunion in Alaska to her Facebook page on January 29.

Merrill made her debut on the family’s Discovery Channel reality show last week, but has been serious with the Brown brother for months.

PHOTOS: LEAKED! Who Earns What On ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Revealed

The star previously dated Karryna Kauffman on the series, but Radar later revealed the brunette beauty to be a California-based actress and model who seemed to have been casted for the role.

Noah isn’t the only Brown brother with a new lady. Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown, 32, is now dating producer Allison Kagan.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.