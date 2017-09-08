‘Alaskan Bush’ Meltdown: Rain Brown Explodes Over Mom Ami’s Cancer Battle

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown is on her death bed at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles as stage-four cancer rips through her body – leaving her with only a three percent chance of survival!

And although the 54-year-old wife of Billy Brown, 64, has kept quiet about her current condition, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that there is one person in the Brown family that is REFUSING to be silenced – Ami and Billy’s youngest daughter, Rain Brown, 14!

Since leaving Alaska, Rain has been super active on social media – constantly posting uplifting photos and video messages to show fans that she is trying to stay positive despite the fact she may lose her mother in the very near future.

However, last week a bitter fan tried to rain on Rain’s parade by slamming her for posting selfie’s amid Ami’s crisis.

Instead of taking it to heart, Rain fired back on Instagram and had immediate support from her growing army of social media fans!

“Yep, another selfie. You gotta love yourself kids no matter who try’s to push you down, you wouldn’t believe the people I have had trying to make me mad and a bad person but I just throw love they’re way along with a witty remark. Anyway my point is always remember love is never wrong! Just be and love yourself the rest will fall into place,” Rain wrote in the sarcastic response to her anti-selfie hater.

But she didn’t stop there. As the future of the Bush family’s reality show hangs in limbo, Rain has continued posting selfies full of love and light – including this one today.

“Alright last one lol just had to share my flower kisses,” Rain added.

