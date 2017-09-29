‘Alaskan Bush’ Rain Brown Sings About ‘Quitting The Show’ In Secret Instagram Post

As Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown continues to fight for her life against deadly stage 4 cancer, the Discovery Network has left the show’s fans in the dark as to whether the hit series will return for another season.

However, the 54-year-old’s teen daughter, Rain Brown, isn’t holding anything back.

In a shocking Instagram post blasted out to her loyal fans, Rain sang “you’re giving me a million reasons to quit the show!”

Million reasons lady Gaga cover, y'all are giving me a million reasons to be happy 😋🌈 #stayhappy #staystrong #sing #B&W A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Luckily, the outspoken beauty was NOT revealing that she was leaving Alaskan Bush People. Rather, she was singing her rendition of Lady Gaga’s hit song, “A Million Reasons,” which also included the lyrics, “Lord show me the way to make the worst seem better.”

PHOTOS: More Lies! The REAL Story Behind ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Reunion With Secret Daughter

But for Billy Brown’s lifelong wife Ami, leaving the show might be her only option. Last month, Ami came to terms with her death and told fans that she was holding onto hope even though doctors gave her “less than a 3% chance” of survival.

During her mother’s struggle, Rain is leaning on her beloved cat for support.

“Honesty don’t know how I could make it through life without this little grouchy butt she is truly my strength some days,” Rain shared this week with fans while cuddling up to her furry friend.

Honesty don't know how I could make it through life without this little grouchy butt she is truly my strength some days ❤️ #Jipsee #littlegrouch #stayhappy #staystrong A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 25, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Do you think that Rain Brown should pursue a career as a singer? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

