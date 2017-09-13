Wendy Williams Splashes Around In Barely-There Bikini With Longtime Hubby

Wendy Williams looked wet and wild on the latest day out in Barbados, RadarOnline.com has learned. The TV host flaunted her curves in a barely-there black bikini on the beach as she splashed around in the water and shared some laughs with longtime husband Kevin Hunter. Photo credit: MEGA

Just one day ago, the 53-year-old star was caught busting out of her bikini top in a blonde wig and bedazzled pink sunglasses. She wore a sparkling "W" around her neck as she flaunted her assets Photo credit: MEGA

This time, she was playful and flirty with her longtime love as the duo enjoyed the cool tropical ocean waters during their romantic vacation. Photo credit: MEGA

Her belly tattoos and dangerous curves were exposed in the tiny Brazilian bathing suit. A green cover up fell down her side as she exposed her natural hair under a black baseball cap. Photo credit: MEGA

Kevin, 45, is the executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, as well as his wife's manager. Photo credit: MEGA

The pair, who got engaged over 20 years ago, share son Kevin Hunter Jr., 17. Photo credit: MEGA

Whatever the killer duo is doing has been working, since Wendy has been running the show for nearly nine years! Photo credit: MEGA

She has often been the cause of much havoc in the talk show world, as the outspoken personality can't help but voice her opinions on every scandal out there. Photo credit: MEGA

Bill Cosby On a talk with Howard Stern, she bashed over his sexual assault scandals , saying that in her opinion, he is "guilty." Photo credit: MEGA

She also spoke out about Steve Harvey's controversial staff email, saying that it is not the way she likes to treat people she works with, but she likes the comedian anyway Photo credit: MEGA