Wendy Williams Splashes Around In Barely-There Bikini With Longtime Hubby

Wendy Williams looked wet and wild on the latest day out in Barbados, RadarOnline.com has learned. The TV host flaunted her curves in a barely-there black bikini on the beach as she splashed around in the water and shared some laughs with longtime husband Kevin Hunter.
This time, she was playful and flirty with her longtime love as the duo enjoyed the cool tropical ocean waters during their romantic vacation.
Her belly tattoos and dangerous curves were exposed in the tiny Brazilian bathing suit. A green cover up fell down her side as she exposed her natural hair under a black baseball cap.
Kevin, 45, is the executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, as well as his wife's manager.
The pair, who got engaged over 20 years ago, share son Kevin Hunter Jr., 17.
Whatever the killer duo is doing has been working, since Wendy has been running the show for nearly nine years!
She has often been the cause of much havoc in the talk show world, as the outspoken personality can't help but voice her opinions on every scandal out there.
She also spoke out about Steve Harvey's controversial staff email, saying that it is not the way she likes to treat people she works with, but she likes the comedian anyway
.
Earlier this year she even fired a shot at fitness guru Richard Simmons, calling him a failure and bashing him for having disappeared from the spotlight for so many years
. Despite it all, she looked fabulous on her recent vacation with her hubby. What do you think of her bikini look? Let us know in the comments below.
