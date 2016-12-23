1 of 7
Vicki Gunvalson finally moved on from Brooks Ayers with a new boyfriend, but is she getting ready to settle down again? Click through these slides to find out if Steve Lodge is already part of the RHOC star’s family!
Gunvalson, 54, posted a photo of her family’s Christmas card on Instagram — and it featured someone new!
Thank you @lodge4anaheim for being my ROCK. I ❤️ you
A photo posted by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on
Lodge was featured in a photo with his reality TV love, and his name was listed as part of the Gunvalson family.
Had a great Alaskan cruise, heading back to OC. #alaskacruise #awardstrip #woohoo
A photo posted by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on
But, Lodge wasn’t the only significant other featured in the card this year. Gunvalson’s daughter Briana posed for a photo with her husband Ryan, and her son Michael posed next to his girlfriend.
Pre Christmas dinner with this amazing man last night and one of our favorite spots. #christmas #4moredays
A photo posted by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on
Gunvalson and Lodge began dating during season 11 of RHOC. He was hardly featured, but sent her flowers during the cast trip to Ireland.
So nice to be invited to my clients Christmas party Harbor All Glass and Mirror. #christmas #boatparade #cotoinsurance
A photo posted by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on
Since then, they have been inseparable — and Gunvalson claimed she’s even in love [http://radaronline.com/photos/vicki-gunvalson-steve-lodge-relationship-brooks-ayers-split-rhoc-photos/].
Waiting on election results #rhoc #gosteve #proudofhim
A photo posted by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on
Do you think Gunvalson is ready to settle down again? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X