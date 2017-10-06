Tyra Banks Caught On Date With Mystery Man – 3 Days After Split From Baby Daddy

Tyra Banks, 43, was caught enjoying an intimate date at Cake Mix in California with a mystery man, three days after her split from baby daddy Erik Asla, 52. The star looked gloomy as she sat down to eat with her male companion. She looked terrified and livid as soon as she spotted the cameras phootgraphing her secret rendezvous. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos! Supermodel, 43, was caught enjoying an intimate date at Cake Mix in California with a mystery man, three days after her split from baby daddy, 52. The star looked gloomy as she sat down to eat with her male companion. She looked terrified and livid as soon as she spotted the cameras phootgraphing her secret rendezvous. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos! Photo credit: BACKGRID

The heartbroken America’s Got Talent host seemed grumpy and gloomy as she tried to avoid the cameras in West Hollywood. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Banks and Asla announced their breakup this past October 3 after five years together. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The pair welcomed son York Banks Asla in 2016 via surrogate. Photo credit: BACKGRID

A source told Page Six that the split between the two was “drama-free” and that they expected to co-parent their baby boy in peace. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The same source claimed that the exes continue working together, as Erik Alsa is “slated to shoot the photos for the opening credits” of America’s Next Top Model. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Whatever the case may be, Tyra looked blue and lonely as she sat down with a mystery man during a midday lunch meeting. Photo credit: BACKGRID

He was all smiles, yet Tyra looked stunned as photographers followed her during her cozy date. Photo credit: BACKGRID