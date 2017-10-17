Tom Petty’s Family & Friends Mourn Death Of Fallen Legend In Sweet Memorial thumbnail

Tom Petty's Family & Friends Mourn Death Of Fallen Legend In Sweet Memorial

'May you be protected by the hottest vixens in heaven,' wrote daughter Kimberly.

Tom Petty, 66, tragically passed away on October 3, and this week, his family held a touching memorial for the fallen star. His youngest daughter, Kimberly Violette Petty, shared a series of sweet photos from the event, as well as throwback photos of her legendary father. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more.

"The dark of the sun we will stand together," wrote Kimberly on Instagram under a snap from the event. In the image could be seen a throwback photo of Tom along with a bouquet of white flowers.
"This is very hard for me," Kimberly wrote under another photo. In it, she smiled as she posed next to a picture of her late father. She hid her eyes behind massive dark sunglasses as she mourned his untimely death.
A snap taken of Kimberly during the event showed her looking pale and distraught in a corner while adoring friends and guests paid their respects to Tom.

As Radar readers know, Tom also left behind another daughter, Adria Petty, 42, who is now a music video director and artist. Kimberly shared an Instagram photo of her with her sister, writing: "We care about each other and love our bad a** father."

"My beautiful twin star I promise not to be sad and to follow my heart you live on in your art," she wrote under another image."

As Radar reported, Tom died in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest in his California home.

His wife, Dana York, reportedly found him unconscious and called 911, after which she was told to give him CPR until medical professionals arrived.

As a source exclusively told Radar: "Tom was far sicker than anyone thought or suspected," revealed a source. "He was ready to die!"

Various A-listers showed their respects for fallen icon Tom Petty during the sad memorial.

Wrote Kimberly Violet Petty on Instaram to her father: "May you be protected by the hottest vixens in heaven....heaven is something u feel." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

