Lorraine Gilles, who cared for the couple's children for seven years, filed a defamation lawsuit against Scary Spice earlier this week. Inside, Gilles blasts Brown for accusations that she was teaming up with Belafonte to extort her by threatening to leak the couple's secret sex tapes. Brown blamed Gilles and Belafonte for hiding the tapes in a secret storage unit, under Gilles' name, in an effort to keep them out of Brown's reach while the divorce unfolds.

But according to Gilles' court documents, which were obtained by Radar, the German beauty stated that she "is not in possession of any of the alleged sex tapes or compromising materials as described in Brown's declaration." Her explosive account goes on to reveal that she had opened the storage unit at Belafonte and Brown's request while employed.

"The account was initially listed under Gilles' name, as neither Brown nor Belafonte were present when the account was opened and Public Storage policies required that persons opening new accounts be present and have photo identification," the document read on. "However, all payments for the storage unit were paid through Brown and Belafonte CPA."

Gilles has filed complimentary proof inside her lawsuit that shows the unit was ultimately transferred back to Belafonte upon her termination, and eventually closed on Nov. 2, 2016. The proof includes an email correspondence between Gilles and the storage unit facility, who confirmed the space was not in Gilles' name at this time.

But Gilles' lawsuit again paints a different picture: Gilles said it was the singer who "seduced" her into a kinky "sexual relationship" that took over her life. The documents also alleged that "Brown explained to Gilles that she and her husband had an open relationship.

Angel, 10, and Phoenix, 18. Meanwhile, Belafonte has come forward with new accusations that his ex slapped him with a restraining order amid their divorce so that he couldn't see his 5-year-old daughter Madison — plus Brown's two step-daughters who he helped raise,, 10, and, 18.

Court documents filed by Belafonte's lawyers insisted that Angel had sent him heart-wrenching messages on April 9: "Hello Daddy"; "I love you"; Where are you" ending with a crying emoji.