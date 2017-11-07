Simon Cowell Chugs Beer, Smokes Cigarettes With Pals After Hospitalization thumbnail

Is He Okay?

Simon Cowell Chugs Beer, Smokes Cigarettes With Pals After Hospitalization

The 'Got Talent' mogul was carried out in a stretcher after fainting in his home.

Simon Cowell, 58, was just caught drinking a beer and smoking a cigarette with friends – days after he was hospitalized for a tragic fall. Is the Got Talent mogul already back to his hard-partying ways? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more.

Late last month, show producer Simon Cowell was rushed to the hospital after he injured himself falling down the steps of his London home.

The star was raced out in a stretcher and neck brace between 7:30 and 8:30 am on October 27.

He was reportedly trying to go to sleep when he fainted and tumbled down the stairs.

"It's been a scary morning.," said a source close to the star. "It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn't sleep."

As is clear in recent photos – where Cowell is spotted smoking a cigarette and drinking a beer – he is now back on his feet and ready to keep the party going!

Cowell reportedly tried convincing the singer to divorce sleazy husband Stephen Belafonte, 42, after which the livid fil producer accused his estranged wife of having an affair with Cowell!

Outspoken Cowell, however, got out of that drama untouched and intact – but not the same can be said about his recent fall!

Do you think Simon Cowell is doing okay after his hospitalization? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

