Ryan Phillippe Hires OJ Simpson’s Lawyer To Fight Domestic Violence Lawsuit

Ryan Phillippe’s ex-girlfriend filed a $1 million lawsuit against him, accusing him of brutally attacking her on the 4th of July —and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the actor hired O.J. Simpson’s former attorney to fight the claims. Phillppe brought on high-powered lawyer Shawn Holley,the lawyer who helped get the Juice off from double murder charges, to lead his defense. Model Elise Hewitt filed a police report and a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend after claiming that he assaulted her in a vicious fight in his home. Click through Radar’s gallery to see the A-list clients Holley has represented, and to see the shocking text messages and photos Hewitt submitted in her domestic violence lawsuit.