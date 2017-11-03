Ryan Phillippe’s ex-girlfriend filed a $1 million lawsuit against him, accusing him of brutally attacking her on the 4th of July —and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the actor hired O.J. Simpson’s former attorney to fight the claims. Phillppe brought on high-powered lawyer Shawn Holley,the lawyer who helped get the Juice off from double murder charges, to lead his defense. Model Elise Hewitt filed a police report and a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend after claiming that he assaulted her in a vicious fight in his home. Click through Radar’s gallery to see the A-list clients Holley has represented, and to see the shocking text messages and photos Hewitt submitted in her domestic violence lawsuit.
Ryan Phillippe Hires OJ Simpson’s Lawyer To Fight Domestic Violence Lawsuit
Holley was a prominent member of O.J. Simpson’s “Dream Team” in the 1990s. New York Times bestselling author Jerry Oppenheimer alleged that Holley and fellow attorney Robert Kardashian had an affair while working on the case in his book, The Kardashians: An American Drama.
Hewitt, a model who was Playboy’s Miss June 2017, alleged in her court documents that the Cruel Intentions actor was drunk when she went to his house the night of July 4th, and grabbed her arm and threw her down the stairs. “Hewitt attempted to crawl down the stairs in agonizing pain,” the documents filed by Hewitt’s attorney stated. Her bruises were evident on the photos.
Phillippe’s attorney also represented Lindsay Lohan while she was in the depths of her legal troubles. Holley was by Lohan’s side when she appeared in court with the words “F**K YOU” on her fingernail polish.
Hewitt’s attorney, Keith Fink, told Radar there were “no updates,” in the case after Phillippe hired Holley. He previously told Radar they were not asking for money from Phillippe, and that any amount they were awarded would go to a domestic abuse charity. Hewitt claimed in her court documents that while she was dating Phillippe he was abusing multiple drugs, including: “cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms and steroids.”
Hewitt’s friend allegedly wrote to Phillippe in messages included in her lawsuit documents obtained by Radar. “I saw the whole thing Ryan, you literally were grabbing her and threw her down the stairs and she was crying in front of you on the bottom step while you were calling her a crazy c**t telling her to get the f**k out of your house just to protect your own disloyalty,” Hewitt’s friend wrote to Phillippe in messages included in her lawsuit documents obtained by Radar.
After the alleged incident, Hewitt went to Cedars Sinai Hospital for treatment and filed a police report, claiming that he “hit” her, and the LAPD issued an emergency protective order against him. “On July 4 a report was taken. On July 6 an Emergency Protective Order was issued and case was submitted to City Attorney's Office,” the LAPD told Radar.
