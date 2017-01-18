1 of 9
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling made a rare appearance together this week, carrying their two daughters around Los Angeles for a family visit — see the photos on Radar!
The ultra-private couple is rarely ever seen out in public — especially with their children.
But the pair was seen looking happier than ever while taking Esmeralda and Amada to visit family members in Los Angeles.
Earlier, the actors carried their little ones from the car.
Mendes, who gave birth to their second child on April 29, looked incredible in a tight white skirt and denim jacket.
As Radar exclusively reported, Mendes and Gosling are currently searching for their dream home in his native Canada.
"They are tired of the hustle bustle of Los Angeles and want to raise their daughters in a homey environment," explained an insider.
Do you think Eva and Ryan will quit Hollywood for good? Let us know in the comments below!
