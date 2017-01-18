1 of 9

FameFlynet FameFlynet Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling made a rare appearance together this week, carrying their two daughters around Los Angeles for a family visit — see the photos on Radar!

FameFlynet FameFlynet But the pair was seen looking happier than ever while taking Esmeralda and Amada to visit family members in Los Angeles.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Earlier, the actors carried their little ones from the car.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Mendes, who gave birth to their second child on April 29, looked incredible in a tight white skirt and denim jacket.

Meanwhile, Gosling kept it casual in blue jeans, a far cry from his recent role in La La Land.

FameFlynet FameFlynet "They are tired of the hustle bustle of Los Angeles and want to raise their daughters in a homey environment," explained an insider.