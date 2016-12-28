1 of 7

Meghan Markle and her mother were seen grabbing an early dinner at Fresh restaurant in Toronto, Canada this week, after Radar revealed and her mother were seen grabbing an early dinner at Fresh restaurant in Toronto, Canada this week, after Radar revealed new trouble in the actress' royal relationship . Get the details!

Splash News Splash News Meghan Markle and her mom, Doria Radlan, waited for 15 minutes before getting a table — hardly royal treatment!

Splash News Splash News The two seemed in great spirits, laughing and chatting together, despite Markle's recent diss from boyfriend Prince Harry

Splash News Splash News "Meghan's had to go through the whole ridiculously pompous rigmarole of being introduced to Harry's family," the insider told Radar, pointing out that "the etiquette list just for five minutes in front of the Queen took her a few days of memorizing."

Splash News Splash News "The least he can do is come for lunch at her mom's place, or even down to Mexico to see her dad," blasted the source.