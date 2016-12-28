1 of 7
Meghan Markle and her mother were seen grabbing an early dinner at Fresh restaurant in Toronto, Canada this week, after Radar revealed new trouble in the actress' royal relationship. Get the details!
Meghan Markle and her mom, Doria Radlan, waited for 15 minutes before getting a table — hardly royal treatment!
The two seemed in great spirits, laughing and chatting together, despite Markle's recent diss from boyfriend Prince Harry
As Radar reported, an insider claimed the Suits actress was "fuming" after Prince Harry dodged her invitations to meet her family.
"Meghan's had to go through the whole ridiculously pompous rigmarole of being introduced to Harry's family," the insider told Radar, pointing out that "the etiquette list just for five minutes in front of the Queen took her a few days of memorizing."
"The least he can do is come for lunch at her mom's place, or even down to Mexico to see her dad," blasted the source.
Despite their connection, "Harry keeps dodging the subject of meeting Meghan's loved ones," said the insider.
