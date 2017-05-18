1 of 9
The world was shocked to learn of Roger Ailes' sudden passing Thursday morning, with multiple celebrities sharing their grief online. See all the stars' reactions on RadarOnline.com.
"Roger Ailes founded one of the most important and successful media outlets in American history. I will miss his friendship dearly. RIP," Laura Ingraham, Editor-in-Chief of LifeZette and host of The Laura Ingraham Show.
"Today America lost one of its great patriotic warriors. Roger Ailes. For Decades RA's has impacted American politics and media," Fox News host Sean Hannity shared.
"Love and prayers to Beth and Zach," Bret Baier, Chief Political Anchor at Fox News, wrote in a heartfelt message. "R.I.P Roger - you changed television as we know it."
"Terribly sad news. R.I.P.," said Brit Hume, Senior Political Analyst on Fox News.
"OMG #RogerAiles is gone, devastating news, & Erica & I send our condolences to Beth, their son Zack & the entire family. He was a great man," Geraldo Rivera wrote, revealing his shock.
As Radar reported, Ailes died at the age of 77, according to a statement from his wife, Elizabeth Tilson Ailes. "I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life."
According to reports, the former CEO of Fox News allegedly fell in Palm Beach and suffered a blood clot. He passed after experiencing complications from the clot.
Ailes recently found himself embroiled in an ugly sexual harassment scandal with his former network, which ultimately cost him his career. It all began when Fox host Gretchen Carlson claimed Ailes allegedly "injected sexual and/or sexist comments" on numerous occasions with her and attempted to make "sexual advances by various means." Ailes vehemently denied all allegations. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
