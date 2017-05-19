1 of 11
Roger Ailes is dead, and RadarOline.com has the first look inside the chilling scene where he spent his final days. Click through 10 shots from inside the home where the Fox News titan was found with “serious bleeding.”
Ailes, 77, “accidentally” fell and hit his head in his new Florida home on May 10, 2017.
His wife, Elizabeth, announced his death on May 18, 2017. “I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” she said. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many.”
The photos shared by Trulia.com revealed a six-bedroom oasis that will forever be known as the scene of his horrific fall.
“There is SERIOUS bleeding,” a caller told 911 dispatchers around 1:49 p.m. on May 10.
“The fall was accidental…He is not completely alert…The injury is to the head," the call continued.
Ailes' luxurious 12,747 sq-ft. mansion has been his home base since leaving Fox News in July 2016.
The Palm Beach Police Department records department refused to the release the suspicious 9-1-1 phone call to Radar. But the police arrived at Ailes’ home within one minute of the call and left 15 minutes later.
Ailes’ personal biographer, Gabriel Sherman, revealed that he “had a blood clot from the fall. He suffered complications."
His abrupt departure from Fox News after driving the network to the top seemed to be a result of multiple sexual harassment lawsuits filed against him, including Gretchen Carlson’s suit, which settled for $20 million.
Ailes purchased the home in late 2016.
