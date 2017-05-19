1 of 11

Trulia / Getty Trulia / Getty Roger Ailes is dead, and RadarOline.com has the first look inside the chilling scene where he spent his final days. Click through 10 shots from inside the home where the Fox News titan was found with “serious bleeding.”

Trulia Trulia His wife, Elizabeth, announced his death on May 18, 2017. “I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” she said. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many.”

Trulia Trulia “The fall was accidental…He is not completely alert…The injury is to the head," the call continued.

Trulia Trulia Ailes' luxurious 12,747 sq-ft. mansion has been his home base since leaving Fox News in July 2016.

Trulia Trulia The Palm Beach Police Department records department refused to the release the suspicious 9-1-1 phone call to Radar. But the police arrived at Ailes’ home within one minute of the call and left 15 minutes later.

Trulia Trulia Gabriel Sherman, revealed that he “ Ailes’ personal biographer,, revealed that he “ had a blood clot from the fall. He suffered complications."

Trulia Trulia His abrupt departure from Fox News after driving the network to the top seemed to be a result of multiple sexual harassment lawsuits filed against him, including Gretchen Carlson’s suit, which settled for $20 million.