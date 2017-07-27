New Love! Raven Symone Flaunts PDA With Mystery Gal Pal On Date Night

Raven Symone has many reasons to celebrate! Not only does the actress have a brand new Disney Channel spin-off, she e has many reasons to celebrate! Not only does the actress have a brand new Disney Channel spin-off, she has a hot new female lover , RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. The 31-year-old was caught by Radar "kissing and caressing " a new mystery gal pal last week at an L.A. gay bar and, according to an eyewitness, she even told onlookers, “I’ve never been so in love!”

Sal Samano, “the show was about to start, and all of a sudden Raven and her girlfriend popped up from behind the curtain on stage and made their way toward me.” The former View co-host and her mystery woman stopped by Mickey’s in West Hollywood , Calif. last Monday for a drag queen performance, and were not afraid to show their love for one another! According to eyewitness, “the show was about to start, and all of a sudden Raven and her girlfriend popped up from behind the curtain on stage and made their way toward me.”

“It was a packed bar, but they asked some people to move from two seats in the front so that they could sit there. She seemed so sweet,” said Samano, who told Radar that he just so happens to be a “huge” fan of That’s So Raven!

“Raven was living! She was having such a great time and was lip-syncing to the songs while bobbing her head up and down. She was even doing chair choreography ,” L.A. resident Samano said.

“Raven and her girlfriend where super affectionate towards each other and they could not keep their hands off one another. They were kissing and caressing throughout the entire performance,” Samano added.

“It was so awesome to watch because they were both having a blast!”

According to Samano, Symone also joined a group of close friends. “Raven was called up onstage by the M.C. and she made sure to plug her new spin-off TV show. She seemed super excited about it," he said.

When the M.C. asked her if she liked men, she enthusiastically said, "Awww hell no!" But when he asked her if she liked girls, she just nodded in agreement "with a huge grin on her face,” Samano told Radar.

“Before she left the stage, the M.C. asked her if she is in love right now and she answered, ‘I’ve never been more in love in my whole life,” Samano added.