Quentin Tarantino And Fiance Welcome Famous Pals To Engagement Dinner

Quentin Tarantino's famous friends turned out in force for the famed Pulp Fiction director's engagement dinner to Israeli singer Daniela Pick. Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Edward Norton and Harvey Weinstein and others wished the couple well as they prepare for their wedding. But there is quite an age difference as Tarantino, 54, is more than 20 years older than Pick, 33. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more!

Longtime bachelor Tarantino got engaged to Pick on June 30, as Radar reported.

The movie nut and his fiancé met in Israel where Tarantino promoted his film Inglourious Basterds in 2009. Another one of Tarantino's edgy films, Kill Bill, featured a violent wedding scene.

Uma Thurman, Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Harvey Keitel, Diane Kruger, Harvey Weinstein and others were seen arriving and exiting Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick engagement dinner at Socialista restaurant in New York City.

The director, who has gotten in hot water with cops for some controversial views in the past, was happy to flash his engagement ring with Pick this weekend.

Pick's father Svika Pick, a veteran Israeli musician, said about her engagement to Tarantino, who dated actress Mira Sorvino years ago, "There is joy in our family…We have wished them mazel tov." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

