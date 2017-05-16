1 of 9
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Priyanka Chopra and Adriana Lima stunned in Miami on Friday, showing off their sexy bikini bodies out in the sun — see the photos!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Chopra, 34, and Lima, 35, were looking might fine !
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The pair showcased their stunning figures in style on Friday.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Victoria's Secret model Lima flaunted her pert booty in a monochrome string bikini.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Meanwhile, Chopra was spotted sporting two different swimsuits over the course of their trip.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Chopra is currently gearing up for the premiere of the new Baywatch movie.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The starlet was all smiles ahead of the film's release.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Later, she even went for a dip.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
What do you think of Priyanka and Adriana's sexy bikini looks? Let us know in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: