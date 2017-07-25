This Will Make You Look at Princess Diana In a Whole New Light

From philanthropist to style icon, Princess Diana was known for many things. But, did you know everything about the late Princess of Wales? Here are 10 things you probably hadn’t heard. TLC is airing a 3-hour telecast exploring her life, legacy and conspiracy theories surrounding her death. Watch Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Photo credit: Getty Images

A common thing to do for upper-class families, Diana was taught by a tutor at home until she was 9. Photo credit: Getty Images

You know that engagement ring that eventually ended up on Kate Middleton’s ring finger? Princess Diana found it in a Garrard jewelry collection catalog. Photo credit: Getty Images

Before Princess Diana met Princes Charles, her sister, Lady Sarah Spencer, dated him first! Photo credit: Getty Images

Though a little heavy for our taste, Princess Diana’s 25-foot silk wedding dress was the longest in royal history.

Princess Diana sold some of her dresses to benefit charities for AIDS and breast cancer. The auction occurred two months before her passing. Photo credit: Getty Images

Princess Diana and actress Tilda Swinton attended the same school. In fact, they were friends! Photo credit: Getty Images

George Michael, Bryan Adams and Elton John. Princess Diana was also friends with artistsand Photo credit: Getty Images

For her wedding vows to Prince Charles, Princess Diana refused to say the word “obey.” We love that Kate Middleton followed suit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Trained in ballet, when her height soared to 5’10” (over the typical ballet standard), she had to make the difficult decision to stop dancing. Photo credit: Getty Images