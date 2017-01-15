1 of 8
Prince Harry isn't letting Meghan Markle's saucy scandals get in the way of meeting the rest of his family. RadarOnline.com has learned that Markle had her most important meet-and-greet yet — with Kate Middleton!
"Kate was really looking forward to meeting Meghan and she knew how important it was to Harry," a close pal told The Sun. "They are very close and he really values her opinion on girlfriends."
"Obviously Harry's mother, Princess Diana, died when he was very young so Kate really fulfills that older sister/maternal role," added the insider. "It went really well and Meghan was very excited about meeting her."
But while these two commoners spent time bonding, another royal member was fuming over the meeting that might ultimately cement the actress, 35, relationship with Harry, 32.
As RadarOnline.com reported, this isn't the first royal member Markle had met — in November, she was introduced to Harry's dad, Prince Charles. However, Charles' wife Camilla managed to ruin the meeting by throwing a tantrum about the new couple.
"Snooty Camilla doesn't want another commoner — like William's wife Kate — tainting the royal blood and trying to change the monarchy," a palace source told Radar. Due to Camilla's bitter feelings, Charles ordered Harry to "get rid of her — fast!" Unfortunately, Camilla may now have even more disaster for Markle.
Radar readers know — besides Markle's secret first marriage and divorce, plus her x-rated films and photos — her half-brother was recently arrested for pointing a gun at a woman's head.
Do you think Prince Harry will continue moving forward with his engagement plans to Markle? Tell us in the comments below!
