Secret’s Out! Pregnant Gwen Stefani Debuts Baby Bump In Skin-Tight Mermaid Costume

Singer held her son to try and block views of her growing belly.

For someone trying to convince everyone they're not pregnant, Gwen Stefani certainly has a weird way of showing it — or, rather, hiding it, that is! The singer couldn’t hide her baby bulge as she slipped into a skin-tight mermaid costume for Halloween. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the shocking photos!

Stefani, 48, shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. On Tuesday, she took Apollo, 3, and Zuma, 9, out on the streets of Los Angeles for some trick or treating action.

Absent from the family adventure was Stefani’s current boy toy Blake Shelton, 41.

As sources previously revealed exclusively to Radar, the The Voice couple are expecting their first child together, after successfully undergoing IVF treatments.

Stefani used son Apollo, as an attempted belly blocker, but her baby bulge was still on full display in the tight mermaid costume.

The former No Doubt frontwoman has been sneakily trying to conceal her bump in photos, wearing loose-fitting clothing in public and carrying extra-large handbags.

Sources have told Radar Stefani is really hoping for a daughter this time, but is still said to be very excited to be having a baby with Shelton.

Do you think Gwen is still trying to hide her pregnancy? Or is it time to fess up? Let us know in the comments section.

