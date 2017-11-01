Secret’s Out! Pregnant Gwen Stefani Debuts Baby Bump In Skin-Tight Mermaid Costume

For someone trying to convince everyone they're not pregnant, Gwen Stefani certainly has a weird way of showing it — or, rather, hiding it, that is! The singer couldn’t hide her baby bulge as she slipped into a skin-tight mermaid costume for Halloween. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the shocking photos! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Stefani, 48, shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. On Tuesday, she took Apollo, 3, and Zuma, 9, out on the streets of Los Angeles for some trick or treating action.

Absent from the family adventure was Stefani's current boy toy Blake Shelton, 41.

As sources previously revealed exclusively to Radar, the The Voice couple are expecting their first child together , after successfully undergoing IVF treatments.

Stefani used son Apollo, as an attempted belly blocker, but her baby bulge was still on full display in the tight mermaid costume.

Sources have told Radar Stefani is really hoping for a daughter this time, but is still said to be very excited to be having a baby with Shelton.