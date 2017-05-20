1 of 9

Getty Images Getty Images Sad Prince Harry was seen strolling with brother William at Pippa Middleton's wedding to businessman James Matthews. Although some had speculated Harry would be allowed a last minute "plus one" for his galpal Meghan Markle to attend, she was nowhere to be seen.

Getty Images Getty Images As Radar has reported, William's wife Kate Middleton's pretty sister Pippa demanded that Prince Harry attend her nuptials solo, sources said. Bridezilla Pippa felt she had to ban Markle for fear of being upstaged at her own wedding, noted insiders.

Getty Images Getty Images Prince Harry looked somber as he leaned on his brother William at the wedding. According to insiders, he had to attend without his actress love because he was told it was the Middleton family's decision to only extend a "plus one" to married or engaged couples.

Getty Images Getty Images A source recently said about Pippa's high society wedding, "Harry has no idea the only reason the 'no rings' rule for plus one guests is in place is solely for HIS girlfriend!"

Getty Images Getty Images Both William and Harry dressed to the nines for the English wedding of the year of Pippa, 33, to Matthews, 41. According to a source, Harry was very upset he couldn't take Markle.

Getty Images Getty Images Prince Harry, 32, has been dating the Suits star, 35, for months, as Radar readers know. But when it came to the Church ceremony for Pippa and Matthews, Markle was barred , sources said.

Getty Images Getty Images Pippa noticed how Markle grabbed the spotlight when she attended a wedding in Jamaica with Prince Harry earlier this year, a source said. Was that the big reason Pippa told Harry that Markle couldn't come to her wedding?