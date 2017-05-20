1 of 9
Prince Harry looked miserable at Pippa Middleton's wedding after the bride banned his girlfriend Meghan Markle from the ceremony, as Radar has reported. The Suits actress was left out of the biggest British occasion of the year because Pippa feared Markle would upstage her, insiders have said. Click through Radar's gallery for more.
Sad Prince Harry was seen strolling with brother William at Pippa Middleton's wedding to businessman James Matthews. Although some had speculated Harry would be allowed a last minute "plus one" for his galpal Meghan Markle to attend, she was nowhere to be seen.
As Radar has reported, William's wife Kate Middleton's pretty sister Pippa demanded that Prince Harry attend her nuptials solo, sources said. Bridezilla Pippa felt she had to ban Markle for fear of being upstaged at her own wedding, noted insiders.
Prince Harry looked somber as he leaned on his brother William at the wedding. According to insiders, he had to attend without his actress love because he was told it was the Middleton family's decision to only extend a "plus one" to married or engaged couples.
A source recently said about Pippa's high society wedding, "Harry has no idea the only reason the 'no rings' rule for plus one guests is in place is solely for HIS girlfriend!"
Both William and Harry dressed to the nines for the English wedding of the year of Pippa, 33, to Matthews, 41. According to a source, Harry was very upset he couldn't take Markle.
Prince Harry, 32, has been dating the Suits star, 35, for months, as Radar readers know. But when it came to the Church ceremony for Pippa and Matthews, Markle was barred, sources said.
Pippa noticed how Markle grabbed the spotlight when she attended a wedding in Jamaica with Prince Harry earlier this year, a source said. Was that the big reason Pippa told Harry that Markle couldn't come to her wedding?
Onlookers couldn't help but notice how lonely Prince Harry looked as he talked to William at the wedding. A source had earlier said Pippa and her mother Carole wondered "whether Meghan's presence could cause a great deal of unnecessary chaos" at the ceremony, said a source. So she wasn't invited and when Pippa recited her vows to Matthews, all eyes were on THEM—not Harry and Meghan! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
