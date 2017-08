Aaron Rodgers has been flaunting his new soccer star girlfriend, the gorgeous Hollywood actress has been busy busting out of her top and flaunting her curves while filming her newest big-screen project. Olivia Munn was caught looking sexy as ever while on the set of Buddy Games in Vancouver, BC, RadarOnline.com has learned. While her ex,has been flaunting his new soccer star girlfriend, the gorgeous Hollywood actress has been busy busting out of her top and flaunting her curves while filming her newest big-screen project. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Munn, 37, stunned in a floral pink and yellow cutout dress as she showed off her voluptuous breasts and toned legs. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She was all-smiles despite her longtime boyfriend Aaron Rodgers’ new girlfriend drama. As Radar previously revealed, the 33-year-old NFL star was recently spotted with a hot, much-younger blonde on a romantic NYC date night Photo credit: BACKGRID

The athlete’s new flame, Marie Margolius is only 24, and nowhere near as famous as Munn – which sources believe is what Rodgers was looking for. According to a pal, the quarterback was sick of the actress’ constant “drama” and “tired of her bull***t.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite being dumped by her beau after three years of dating, Munn has been looking sexy in recent steamy bikini shots while on the beach with friends Photo credit: BACKGRID

On her latest outing, she stunned in the girly outfit while enjoying the Canadian sun. Sporting chic red lips, the star looked hotter than ever! Photo credit: BACKGRID