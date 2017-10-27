Melissa Gorga’s New Plastic Surgery Completely ‘On Display,’ Top Docs Claim

Melissa Gorga isn’t just isn’t just getting a new house — she’s getting a new body too! Top plastic surgeons — who have not treated Gorga — told RadarOnline.com exclusively that the RHONJ star could have gone under the knife again for multiple procedures. Click through these slides to get the latest on the mom-of-three’s ever-changing body. Photo credit: Getty Images

“It appears she may have had a chin augmentation and volume added to her cheeks,” Dr. Sarmela Sunder of Encino told Radar.

“She appears to have more youthful skin and contours, similar to the results of the Butterfly Lift,” Dr. Sunder added. “She appears to have invested in quality medical grade skin care treatments, and medical microneedling with PRP.” Photo credit: Getty Images

“Her lips appear enhanced, perhaps with the help of lip fillers such as Juvederm, Restylane or Vollure,” Dr. Sunder concluded. Photo credit: Getty Images

Dr. Neal Handel from Beverly Hills agreed that Gorga could have had “some filler in her lips.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Gorga, 38, copped to having her boobs done in 2015, saying that her natural assets were “deflated” after breastfeeding, so she got them touched up. Photo credit: Getty Images

Teresa Giudice’s sister-in-law also confessed she had her nose done after Jacqueline Laurita sister-in-law also confessed she had her nose done after accused her of having four nose jobs on season 7 of the show, saying: "Let's be honest, it's the worst-kept secret that I've had a nose job, but it's my secret to tell, not hers." Photo credit: Getty Images