1 of 9

Getty/Coleman-Raynor Getty/Coleman-Raynor Mark Harmon is haunted by a heart attack nightmare — and alarmed pals fear the former UCLA quarterback could be on his last legs!The once-strapping 6-foot-1 college football star, GAUNT NCIS superstaris haunted by a heart attack nightmare — and alarmed pals fear the former UCLA quarterback could be on his last legs!The once-strapping 6-foot-1 college football star, who ran for nearly 1,000 yards as he plowed through linebackers over two seasons in the '70s, has lost at least 20 pounds and plunged to a withered 157, a top weight loss expert says.Now a shadow of his former buff self, the 65-year-old actor, who plays Navy Special Agent Jethro Gibbs, has also turned reclusive and rarely leaves his home, according to sources.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner "Mark looks like he's wasted away!" says a source close to the actor. "And he seems to have a lot less energy. When he isn't working, he spends much of the time holed up inside his house." A worried pal notes: "It's very unusual for him. He's always been so active and athletic. Friends are deeply concerned!"

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner A source who recently spotted the actor greeting a deliveryman outside his L.A. home reports: "Mark seemed surprisingly frail. He was struggling with a box marked 'Meet the Butchers' to give to a delivery driver. "He didn't look well. He didn't look much like his TV character. He hadn't been spotted by photographers in 250 days!"

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Although the TV crime-buster's rep denies there is anything wrong with Mark's health or spirits, insiders say the star has reason to believe he'll die early like his famous sportscaster dad, Tom Harmon, who also was a college football star legend. A Heisman Trophy-winning Michigan running back and World War II hero v, Tom was 70 when he collapsed from a fatal heart attack after winning a golf tournament at Bel-Air Country Club in L.A. in March 1990."Given Mark's family history, I'm afraid it's just a matter of time for him now," says an insider. "Losing his father in an instant like that, when he seemed the picture of health, seems to rattle him to this day. Iwouldn't be surprised if he's convinced he'll die soon from heart disease — just like his dad!"

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of the Park Avenue Diet, says "genetics plays a small role in the prevalence of heart disease. "The usual risk factors like obesity and diabetes are much more important." Still, Fischer, who has not treated the actor, advises Mark to "have a stress test."

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Gary Glasberg, Mark also was stunned in late September when his good friend, NCIS creator died in his sleep in his L.A. home. He was just 50 years old. "It came like a bolt out of the blue," say a source. "Now Mark's thinking about retirement."

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Sources say next season, the 15th for NCIS, will likely be the last for Mark, father of sons Sean, 28, and Ty, 24, with wife Pam Dawber, 65, who starred with Robin Williams on Mork & Mindy. "Mark was shaken to his core by Gary's untimely death," says an NCIS insider. "Not long after, Mark talked it over with his wife Pam and vowed to seriously consider making the next season his last!"

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Meanwhile, a news website recently reported on the rampant speculation that Harmon will be leaving the show next season. The site reports that Harmon's fans are "urging him on social media to take some time off," as Harmon "is growing noticeably thin."