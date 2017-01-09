1 of 10
Mariah Carey completely flopped during her New Year's Eve live performance, but that was hardly her first blunder. Click through these slides to revisit all of the singer's worst moments in the limelight!
Carey, 46, was married to her former manager Tommy Mottola, 67, from 1993 to 1997. Their marriage was extreme tumultuous and he eventually wrote in his memoir that he was "truly sorry for any discomfort or pain that all of my good intentions inevitably caused her, and most of all for the scars it left on my two oldest children."
She previously called their marriage "a private hell", and now, Mottola is begging Carey to let him save her career. She has not responded to him publicly yet.
Carey then had a complete meltdown on MTV's now-defunct TRL in 2001 while promoting the failed movie, Glitter.
She stripped down and passed out ice cream to the audience before checking into a hospital later that year due to a self-proclaimed "emotional and physical breakdown."
Carey then married Nick Cannon in 2008, and they welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011. They reportedly listened to her greatest hits while she gave birth.
Carey and Cannon, 36, spit in 2014 and their divorce became finalized in 2016. Carey reportedly begged him to finalize their divorce in time for her to marry James Packer.
However, she split form the billionaire after a brief engagement.
She started cozying up to boy toy Bryan Tanaka as her relationship with Packer ended. Since they started dating, she's had more wardrobe malfunctions than ever!
