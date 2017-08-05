Maria Menounos Takes A Stroll With Boyfriend After Brain Surgery

Maria Menounos hit Beverly Hills in one of the first outings for the Keven Undergaro walked around on Thursday as the TV anchor recovers from her heart rending health crisis. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more. hit Beverly Hills in one of the first outings for the brave beauty since she had seven-hour brain surgery . The former E! News star and longtime boyfriendwalked around on Thursday as the TV anchor recovers from her heart rending health crisis. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Photographers spotted Menounos showing off her toned stomach as she and boyfriend Undergaro went for a stroll in Beverly Hills. Menounos had scary surgery to remove a non-cancerous brain tumor a month ago.

Menounos was last seen out and about on July 10. But on August 3, as Radar's photos show, Menounos showed off her body in a crop top and ripped pair of jeans. She's been engaged to beau Undergaro since last March.

Menounos, 39, stepped away from her E! duties to focus on her health, as Radar has reported. She's been with her hunky boyfriend since 1998 and he appeared on her reality show.

The TV anchor held onto her fiancé Undergaro's arm as the two looked close on their fun outing.

Menounos has told People that she's been "holding on to Keven" to help keep her "balance."

As Radar has reported, Menounos' mother, Litsa, also had brain cancer.

The former E! News host was diagnosed with a brain tumor after she began suffering the same symptoms as her ill mother. "I know you're going to think I'm crazy, but I think I have a brain tumor like my mom," Menounos recalled telling her doctor before her final diagnosis.