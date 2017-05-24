1 of 11

"Mama June" Shannon showed off her new size 4 figure Tuesday night at the premiere of WEtv's Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta — see the sizzling photos!

Mama June isn't afraid to flaunt her figure!

The 37-year-old was all smiles as she posed for photos alongside daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

Sugar Bear has been Meanwhile, Mama June's exhas been fighting back against stunning claims that he abused Alana and her siblings. Speaking exclusively to Radar, the reality TV star, real name Mike Thompson, insisted: "No, I never abused them kids. I loved them kids!"

Seventeen-year-old daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon had her "eye buckle caused by him," June claimed.

Alanna, 11, hasn't had a relationship with Sugar Bear for "a long time," June added in an interview with Page Six, despite the fact that their youngest child was a flower girl at Sugar Bear's wedding to new wife Jennifer Lamb in January.

Anna's relationship with her mom has been estranged, insiders told Radar, ever since June started dating Mark McDaniel in 2014, following her split from Sugar Bear. McDaniel, one of June's former boyfriends, was convicted of sexually abusing Anna when she was a child!

June and Sugar Bear split for good in 2016, launching June on a quest to build her revenge body through gastric sleeve surgery, dieting and exercise. She ultimately lost 300 pounds.