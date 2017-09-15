Battle Of The Rings: Tom D’Agostino’s New Fiancée’s Rock Is MUCH Bigger Than Luann’s! thumbnail

Battle Of The Rings: Tom D’Agostino’s New Fiancée’s Rock Is MUCH Bigger Than Luann’s!

Anna Rothschild's canary diamond is 22 carats, a source claims.

Luann de Lesseps filed for divorce just 30 days ago, and in a shocking twist, her estranged husband already popped the question to another woman – with a ring that looked eerily similar, except for one large detail: the size! Tom D’Agostino’s new fiancée, Anna Rothschild, was spotted sporting a huge canary diamond on her left hand at lunch with the former Countess’ ex and RadarOnline.com exclusively confirmed that the pair were engaged. Click through the gallery to find out the major difference between the two rings.
LuAnn’s horror! Rothschild, 52, wore her giant engagement ring at lunch with D’Agostino, 50, at Orsey on September 10, 2017.
Rothschild’s outrageous bling was a whopping 22-carat yellow canary diamond — more than double the size of de Lesseps’, a source told Radar.
De Lesseps’ bling was significantly smaller, weighing in at only 8 carats, the insider spilled. As Radar exclusively reported, the reality star was “livid” when she found out about D’Agostino’s engagement just weeks after they filed for divorce.
“Luann is furious about the engagement,” an informant dished about de Lesseps. “She is just livid over this.”

Who had the better bling — Anna or Luann? Sound off in comments below!

