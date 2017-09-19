Lindsay Shookus Hides Round Belly Under Dress Amid Pregnancy Rumors thumbnail

Lindsay Shookus Hides Round Belly Under Dress Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Could Ben Affleck be welcoming his fourth child?

Ben Affleck's girlfriend Lindsay Shookus sparked pregnancy rumors when she stepped out in a long black sundress flashing what looked like a growing baby bump earlier this week! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the Saturday Night Live producer was visiting a friend's house in Los Angeles when cameras caught her looking curvier than usual, and sporting a fairly round belly! Click through to see the latest photos.

Two days after Shookus, 37, and Affleck, 45, made their first official public appearance as a couple at the Emmys, the SNL producer went for a solo outing in LA.

As she turned to her side, fans noticed something different.

While the pair has only been dating for about three months, could it be the blonde is already pregnant?

Shookus has apparently not met Affleck and Jennifer Garner's three kids, yet the actor recently met up with his new gal's friends.

A source even told Radar Shookus' pals were not a fan of her new A-lister man!

"They are a tight bunch and it takes a long time for them to welcome a new person in," the source revealed. "They have all known each other for years and admire talent and comedic skills above fame."

Affleck might be "famous but he's not funny," added the source. "All night long he was trying to crack jokes and show how smart he is. He needs to relax and just take a back seat. It's wasn't his night."

The insider later revealed that despite Affleck's star power, his large ego made Shookus' friends think that "she can do better." Do you think they can still make it work? And more importantly, do you think she could be pregnant? Sound off in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

