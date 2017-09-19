Lindsay Shookus Hides Round Belly Under Dress Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Ben Affleck's girlfriend Lindsay Shookus sparked pregnancy rumors when she stepped out in a long black sundress flashing what looked like a growing baby bump earlier this week! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the Saturday Night Live producer was visiting a friend's house in Los Angeles when cameras caught her looking curvier than usual, and sporting a fairly round belly! Click through to see the latest photos. 's girlfriendsparked pregnancy rumors when she stepped out in a long black sundress flashing what looked like a growing baby bump earlier this week! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the Saturday Night Live producer was visiting a friend's house in Los Angeles when cameras caught her looking curvier than usual, and sporting a fairly round belly! Click through to see the latest photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As she turned to her side, fans noticed something different. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"They are a tight bunch and it takes a long time for them to welcome a new person in," the source revealed. "They have all known each other for years and admire talent and comedic skills above fame." Photo credit: BACKGRID

Affleck might be "famous but he's not funny," added the source. "All night long he was trying to crack jokes and show how smart he is. He needs to relax and just take a back seat. It's wasn't his night." Photo credit: BACKGRID