Las Vegas Mass Shooting: Chilling Videos Exposed

New details of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting have been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned, as videos taken by eyewitnesses and victims continue to be leaked. Terrifying footage shows victims falling to the ground and running for their lives after Stephen Paddock
, 64, opens fire in the jam-packed concert venue. The incident, which happened outside the Mandalay Bay hotel, resulted in the deaths of at least 50. Authorities say at least 406 were injured
, and many remain hospitalized in critical condition. See the gruesome videos.