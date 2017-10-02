Las Vegas Mass Shooting: Chilling Videos Exposed

Stephen Paddock, 64, opens fire in the jam-packed concert venue. The incident, which happened outside the Mandalay Bay hotel, resulted in the deaths of at least 50. New details of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting have been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned, as videos taken by eyewitnesses and victims continue to be leaked. Terrifying footage shows victims falling to the ground and running for their lives after, 64, opens fire in the jam-packed concert venue. The incident, which happened outside the Mandalay Bay hotel, resulted in the deaths of at least 50. Authorities say at least 406 were injured , and many remain hospitalized in critical condition. See the gruesome videos.

Concertgoers were happily filming Jason Aldean's performance when a loud noise shocked all. "The headliner was performing and maybe on the 3rd song, we heard what we thought was fireworks. We all looked towards where it was coming from, Mandalay Bay. I saw gun fire and everyone immediately fell to the floor. Machine gun," wrote bartender Kat Phifer on Facebook after surviving the shooting. Photo credit: MEGA

Jake Owen took cover. "It got faster and faster, almost like it was an automatic rifle," Owen said, according to NBC. "At that point, everyone on stage started running everywhere." Aldean and his band ran off stage once they realized Paddock was firing a rifle, as fellow performertook cover. "It got faster and faster, almost like it was an automatic rifle," Owen said, according to NBC. "At that point, everyone on stage started running everywhere." He ran to his bus and stayed there , hearing the gunshots for almost ten minutes. "It wasn't something that was quick. It was chaos for a pure seven to ten minutes." Photo credit: MEGA

[There was] absolutely no indication he could do something like this," Paddock's heartbroken brother Eric said to DailyMail.com after the incident "He was just a guy. Something happened, he snapped or something." As Radar reported, police claimed they killed the shooter after finding him in his hotel room following the chaos. Other outlets claim he killed himself before cops found him

Mandalay Bay tweeted out a statement after the mass killing saying, "Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night's tragic events. We're grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders." President Donald Trump, too, voiced his sympathy.