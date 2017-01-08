1 of 9

Getty Images Getty Images There still seems to be some bitterness going on with Kimye's friendship with Jay Z and Beyonce. According to new reports, the unstable duo stopped by Jay & Bey's house for a visit — but something was very odd about their appearance! Keep clicking through to get all the details about their uncomfortable reunion.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were spotted arriving at the power couple's house for their daughter Blue Ivy's 5th birthday party in Los Angeles, however, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars didn't bring their two kids with them for the event.

Getty Images Getty Images As RadarOnline.com reported, Kanye was caught airing out his beef with Jay and Bey on stage before he suffered a mental breakdown in November.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "Don't call me after the robbery and say, 'How you feelin'? You wanna know how I'm feelin'? Come by the house… Bring the kids by the house like we brothers," Kanye exploded on a Seattle stage on Oct. 19 . "Our kids ain't never even played together."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The 39-year-old rapper flew off the rails again in November in another attack , this time blaming Beyonce for offending him. "Beyonce I was hurt because I heard you said you wouldn't perform unless you won video of the year over me and over 'Hotline Bling,'" he blasted.

Getty Images Getty Images Between Kardashian dealing with the trauma from her Paris robbery and West's psych issues, perhaps Jay and Bey were keeping their distance for awhile until the troubled couple could pull it together.

Getty Images Getty Images However, there still seems to be some bad blood going on, especially since North West, 3, and 13-month-old son Saint West, didn't appear welcomed to the party!

Getty Images Getty Images Jay and West's feud has secretly been an on-going problem for quite some time, according to another report. "Jay can't stand him," a music insider told Page Six back in October. "He looks at him as this crazy, eccentric motherf****r he can tolerate in small doses. Kanye is a nut job. Everyone knows that."