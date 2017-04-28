1 of 9
After photos of Kim Kardashian's un-photoshopped body surfaced online this week from her vacation in Mexico, fans began unfollowing the reality star on social media, calling her a "fake."
While on vacation in Mexico, paparazzi snapped some revealing photos of Kim's unairbrushed beach body.
Later, the star boasted about her "flawless" physique, sending fans into a tizzy.
Soon after, Kim lost 100,000 followers accusing her of "being fake" and "misleading" them.
