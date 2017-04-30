1 of 8
Kim Kardashian’s fans aren’t the only ones who are criticizing her butt — even plastic surgeon Aardon Rollins, who is rumored to have worked on her famous rear-end in the past, admits it’s become “too big.”
“Let her serve as a lesson to anyone who wants to make a body part bigger,” he told the Mail Online. “If they have cellulite there before the procedure, then it will be there afterwards, too. People need to think about that or it will look bad like Kim’s.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 36-year-old star suffered major backlash from followers earlier this week after shocking bikini snaps revealed what she really looked like without photoshop.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star lost over 100,000 followers while being accused as “a fake.”
“It’s very big, maybe too big,” added Dr. Rollins. “Fat was taken from her waist and put into her bottom. But it’s transferring problem fat to another area. Problem fat is problem fat where it is. It grows in the same way as it would in the place it was taken from.”
“Kim has had two children, she had put on weight, and then lost it, then gained it again and lost it again,” Dr. Rollins went on. “It’s like blowing up a balloon and then letting the air out — there are ripples. No wonder it looks like that. She has everything going against her and there is nothing she can do about it — apart from get the airbrush out.”
Even worse, Kanye West’s wife will likely be devastated to learn that Dr. Rollins is receiving more requests for a Kylie Jenner butt instead of a Kim. Radar readers know Kardashian has been struggling to keep up with her more famous 19-year-old sister these days, even recently forcing her way into Jenner’s makeup empire.
As Radar reported, the Kardashians are consistently accused of going under the knife too much. This weekend, Jenner’s fans went into a frenzy after they spotted a bizarre mark on her butt, sparking speculation that she too is headed for Kim's disaster.
