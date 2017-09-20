Kevin Hart & Pregnant Wife Eniko Spotted Together, Days After Extortion Video Apology

Eniko Parrish already forgiven Hasalready forgiven Kevin Hart ? The comedian and his wife were spotted out together, just days after he revealed his apology video in regards to his sexual extortion scandal. "I just simply gotta do better," he said in the clip after saying he was sorry for hurting her and his children. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery for the latest photos of the not-so-happy couple! Photo credit: BACKGRID

In it, the comedian appeared to be in various stages of undressing with the woman, Montia Sabbag, after which they allegedly began engaging in sexual conduct on a bed. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lisa Bloom. Sabbag then reportedly tried to extort the A-lister for thousands of dollars to keep the tape private. After he took full responsibility for the incident, social media haters began bashing the stripper for her sleazy attempt blackmail attempt. She is now being represented by Photo credit: BACKGRID

Referencing the racy video, Hart said he wasn't going to allow someone to get "financial gain" for his mistakes. He added: "[I] put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did." Photo credit: BACKGRID

"It's a sh***y moment where you know you're wrong. There's no excuses for your wrong behavior," Hart admitted. Photo credit: BACKGRID

This is not the first time the comedian has been caught in a cheating scandal . Earlier this year he was caught flirting it up with a hot brunette inside a parked car in Miami, while his pregnant wife was lonely at home! Photo credit: BACKGRID