Katy Perry hit the beach with a bunch of girlfriends to show Orlando Bloom what he's been missing since their split in March. Click through the gallery to see why she's sexier than ever single.
Perry, 32, rocked a skimpy bikini on vacation with her friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Trouble in paradise? An insider close to the "Firework" singer told Radar that friends feared she could be headed for a breakdown after her relationship with Bloom crashed and burned.
“Katy hoped she’d be married with kids by now, but she just ended another relationship,” an insider told Radar.
Taking a page out of Khloe Kardashian’s Strong Looks Better Naked book, Perry stripped down to the skimpiest suit she could find for the beach day.
Fears grew for Perry after she became a laughing stock at the Met Gala for her outrageous outfit. “Katy’s eyes had a vacant look that night at the Met. People are genuinely worried for her," said a source.
Her killer vacation body could have been the result of her recent decision to stay sober for a month. “I go through little periods when it’s time to cleanse my mind,” she told Vogue.
Do you think Orlando knows what he’s missing with Katy’s hot beach body? Sound off in comments below.
