Kate moss wild nipples helicopter shoot

Fiery Pics!

Kate Moss Flashes Nipples In Racy Helicopter Shoot After Wild Sex & Drugs Tell-All

The supermodel & fashion icon looks hotter than ever at 43.

By
Posted on
Kate moss wild nipples helicopter shoot
View gallery 9
BACKGRID
Kate Moss Flashes Nipples In Racy Helicopter Shoot After Wild Sex & Drugs Tell-All
1 of 9
Still-gorgeous Kate Moss was just pictured baring it all in a racy helicopter photo shoot above the shimmering Capri Ocean, RadarOnline.com can report.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The stunning 43-year-old supermodel and fashion icon flashed her nipples while posing in an oversized white fur coat, black boots and tight pants.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She looked sultry as ever while boasting her always-flawless figure and natural beauty look above the Italian waters.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar previously revealed, Moss was recently caught in the center of a shocking sex ad drugs tell-all, where rocker Anthony Rossomando revealed vivid details of her formerly wild ways.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

"I cheated on my girlfriend with Kate. I f****d up in the biggest way possible," he wrote of his time with the iconic fast-living model.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

This tell-all was not the first time Moss was bashed for her booze-loving ways.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The mother of one has been caught in various mysterious drug scandals over the years, as well as crazed boozy benders.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

After the scandalous nearly-nude shoot, the beauty joined her crew members for a night of food and, of course, drinks.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think of her sexy shoot at 43? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments