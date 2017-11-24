Doing Better! Kanye West Looks Healthy One Year After Breakdown Led To Hospital thumbnail

Doing Better! Kanye West Looks Healthy One Year After Breakdown Led To Hospital

Rapper is seen looking relaxed one year after public breakdown.

Kanye West has bounced back to better health! The-40-year-old performer was spotted out and about a year after his mental breakdown and RadarOnline.com has all the details. Click to find out more.

West looked happy and relaxed as he visited a Mall close to his mansion in Calabasas.

He wore a grey hoodie, jeans with a beanie and sneakers, for his low profile trip.

This time last year West was rushed to hospital suffering from exhaustion.

He and wife Kim Kardashian, 37, are currently waiting the arrival of their third child via a surrogate.

The performer has scaled back his performances over the past year as he has regained his health.

He suffered a blow recently when Taylor Swift, 27, dissed him on a new track fueling their long running dispute.

He suffered a blow recently when Taylor Swift, 27, dissed him on a new track fueling their long running dispute. RadarOnline.com reported recently how his stepmom accused his father of abusive behavior towards her.

