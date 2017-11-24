Doing Better! Kanye West Looks Healthy One Year After Breakdown Led To Hospital

Kanye West has bounced back to better health! The-40-year-old performer was spotted out and about a year after his mental breakdown and RadarOnline.com has all the details. Click to find out more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

West looked happy and relaxed as he visited a Mall close to his mansion in Calabasas. Photo credit: BACKGRID

This time last year West was rushed to hospital suffering from exhaustion. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The performer has scaled back his performances over the past year as he has regained his health. Photo credit: BACKGRID