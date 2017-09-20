Evidence Of Child Abuse? JonBenét’s Never-Before-Seen Sketches Reveal Horrific claims

JonBenét Ramsey, and obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, could suggest the murdered child beauty queen's chilling plea in the months Startling sketches drawn byand obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, could suggest the murdered child beauty queen's chilling plea in the months before her death , begging for someone to end the alleged physical abuse she’d endured. But because the little girl would not, or could not, speak the heinous words aloud, she depicted the horrors silently — in crayon! Radar has gained exclusive access to never-before-seen drawings by the slain six-year-old that indicate her torment. A team of experts convened by Radar examined the images to reach the conclusion that JonBenét had been sexually violated prior to her death on Christmas Day 1996. JonBenét made the drawings while in first grade at the Boulder Valley School in Boulder, Colo., in 1996 — and they’d been kept there, along with a report card, until Radar discovered them. Click through to see the disturbing images that were shockingly never investigated by police.

In a series for a school project called “My Time Line,” two of JonBenét’s drawings show a smiling yellow-haired child in a bright pink dress. But in another picture, one stick figure has multiple limbs and no mouth! Experts believe the mouthless character could be someone trying to silence JonBenét, with the numerous lines for legs being an indication of aggression, frustration or other anxiety pertaining to that particular person.

Equally disturbing are the oval shapes with a hole in the center — which the experts believe signifies a vaginal opening — that JonBenét drew over and over again. The same startling image appears on the T-shirt she’s wearing in her alarming self-portrait! “The drawings projected her unconscious mind onto a page, emotions and things she would not consciously say and might not have been able to articulate,” explained Dr. Jeffrey Menzise, a former school psychologist who’s now an associate psychology professor at Morgan State University.

In another shocking self-portrait, JonBenét depicted herself wearing a T-shirt, no pants and a partially erased circular ring around her legs. “The line that encircles her bottom half could be a barrier of protection to stop anything from penetrating her,” said renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman, adding that, more literally, the ring “could represent her panties.” “A five-year-old girl does not typically draw her underwear dropping,” pointed out renowned child psychologist Dr. Paul DePompo, asserting that if a patient of his created such a drawing he would be concerned. “If this was a client of mine I would absolutely ask further questions because there are clear signs of sexual abuse.”

“Everything a child does in a drawing sends out a message,” said renowned mental health professional Dr. Gilda Carle. And the message adorable JonBenét was sending, quite simply, was: “Save me!”

“All these things together would make me ask further about any type of sexual abuse, exposure to sexuality or inappropriate behaviors that she could have been exposed to at her young age,” Dr. Menzise told Radar. The mental health professionals’ findings reinforce charges by investigators that JonBenét suffered “prior vaginal intrusions” months before her lifeless body was found in the basement of her home. Photo credit: Getty Images

During her June 1998 interrogation, JonBenét’s mother, Patsy Ramsey, was “shocked” when confronted with news her strangled daughter may have been sexually abused. Photo credit: Getty Images