1 of 9

BACKGRID BACKGRID Jessica Alba strapped on a fake baby bump for her new movie. And it's all part of the job for the actress known for her eco-friendly baby brand, the Honest Company. Click through Radar's gallery for more on the shoot!

BACKGRID BACKGRID Alba, 36, best known for the Fantastic Four movies, was working at her Honest Company earlier in the week. But as our photos show, she's back doing the film El Camino Christmas and playing a pregnant woman.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The star has had two daughters so it was natural for her to cradle her fake tummy. Alba and husband Cash Warren are raising little girls named Honor and Haven.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Honor, 8, Haven, 5. Alba married their daddy, husband Warren, 38, in 2008. Eyewitnesses thought Alba seemed quite convincing as she hobbled around the set holding her fake bump , as she no doubt remembers carrying both of her girls,, 8,, 5.married their daddy, husband, 38, in 2008.

BACKGRID BACKGRID While no details on Alba's new movie have leaked, her scene appeared to be part of a comedy. She came out of a truck holding a roll of toilet tissue.