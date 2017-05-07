1 of 9
Jessica Alba strapped on a fake baby bump for her new movie. And it's all part of the job for the actress known for her eco-friendly baby brand, the Honest Company. Click through Radar's gallery for more on the shoot!
Alba, 36, best known for the Fantastic Four movies, was working at her Honest Company earlier in the week. But as our photos show, she's back doing the film El Camino Christmas and playing a pregnant woman.
The star has had two daughters so it was natural for her to cradle her fake tummy. Alba and husband Cash Warren are raising little girls named Honor and Haven.
Alba was dressed in a powder blue dress and dark navy cropped leggings and wore makeup for the movie scene. During down time, clean living Alba often wears no makeup.
As Radar has reported, Alba has been sent reeling as her Honest Company faces a lawsuit over some of the ingredients used in its products. The Honest Company recently announced a recall of its organic baby powder due to concerns it may cause skin irritation, according to Fox Business.
Eyewitnesses thought Alba seemed quite convincing as she hobbled around the set holding her fake bump, as she no doubt remembers carrying both of her girls, Honor, 8, Haven, 5. Alba married their daddy, husband Warren, 38, in 2008.
While no details on Alba's new movie have leaked, her scene appeared to be part of a comedy. She came out of a truck holding a roll of toilet tissue.
Real life pregnancy rumors flew when Alba was spotted in Hawaii in January and kept her robe closed to cover her bikini body as much as possible, as Radar reported. But it turned out she and husband Warren weren't expecting.
Still, now Alba gets to re-live her own motherhood through playing a pregnant character.
