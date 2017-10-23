Jen Aniston Is All Smiles On Night Out With Sandra Bullock Amid ‘Chelsea’ Show Fail thumbnail

Living The Life

Jen Aniston Is All Smiles On Night Out With Sandra Bullock Amid ‘Chelsea’ Show Fail

The 'Friends' star looked unfazed after her feud with outspoken comedian, Handler.

By
Posted on
Jen Aniston Is All Smiles On Night Out With Sandra Bullock Amid ‘Chelsea’ Show Fail thumbnail
View gallery 9
BACKGRID
Jen Aniston Is All Smiles On Night Out With Sandra Bullock Amid ‘Chelsea’ Show Fail
1 of 9
Jennifer Aniston, 48, was spotted looking casual yet stunning during a night out with A-lister BFF Sandra Bullock, 53, and her boyfriend Bryan Randall, 43. The trio went out to dinner at Il Piccolino Italian restaurant in West Hollywood. Where was Jen's hubby Justin Theroux? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Aniston Looked gorgeous as ever during her late night outing with Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend Bryan Randall. Being a third wheel sure looks good on the iconic Friends star.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The famous beauty – who was once married to Brad Pitt – looked chipper amid news of Chelsea Handler's show cancellation.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Aniston's former comedian pal recently announced she would be ditching her Netflix show, Chelsea, in order to pursue other projects.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sources claimed her TV downfall came after she destroyed her friendship with Aniston, and as a consequence, alienated herself from the Hollywood crowd.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Aniston is a popular one in A-lister circles, and her closes confidantes include stars such as Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jen Meyer, Molly Sims, and Ellen DeGeneres among others.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sandra Bullock, seems to be on Aniston's side as well, as she joined her pal for a ate night bite in West Hollywood with her rumored fiancé.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

A source recently told Radar that Bullock's kids can't wait for her to marry her boyfriend of two years, and are eager to call him their father.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Sandra's adopted kids don't want her to wait any longer to marry Bryan," claimed the source. What do you think about the happy trio coming together for a sweet dinner date? Sound off in the comments below We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments