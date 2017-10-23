Jen Aniston Is All Smiles On Night Out With Sandra Bullock Amid ‘Chelsea’ Show Fail

Jennifer Aniston, 48, was spotted looking casual yet stunning during a night out with A-lister BFF Sandra Bullock, 53, and her boyfriend Bryan Randall, 43. The trio went out to dinner at Il Piccolino Italian restaurant in West Hollywood. Where was Jen's hubby , 48, was spotted looking casual yet stunning during a night out with A-lister BFF, 53, and her boyfriend43. The trio went out to dinner at Il Piccolino Italian restaurant in West Hollywood. Where was Jen's hubby Justin Theroux ? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Aniston looked gorgeous as ever during her late night outing with Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend Bryan Randall. Being a third wheel sure looks good on the iconic Friends star.

The famous beauty – who was once married to Brad Pitt – looked chipper amid news of Chelsea Handler's show cancellation.

As Radar readers know, Aniston's former comedian pal recently announced she would be ditching her Netflix show, Chelsea, in order to pursue other projects.

Sources claimed her TV downfall came after she destroyed her friendship with Aniston, and as a consequence, alienated herself from the Hollywood crowd.

Aniston is a popular one in A-lister circles, and her closest confidantes include stars such as Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jen Meyer, Molly Sims, and Ellen DeGeneres among others.

Sandra Bullock seems to be on Aniston's side as well, as she joined her pal for a late night bite in West Hollywood with her rumored fiancé.

A source recently told Radar that Bullock's kids can't wait for her to marry her boyfriend of two years, and are eager to call him their father.