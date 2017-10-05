‘Little Couple’ Jen & Bill Struggle To Sell $1.2 Million Mansion After Hurricane

Dr. Jen Arnold and Bill Klein are settling into their new home in St. Petersburg, Fla. — but they can’t sell their mega mansion back in Texas! Click through these slides to get the latest on The Little Couple’s real estate nightmare. Photo credit: Getty Images/Trulia

Arnold, 43, and Klein, 42, listed their Houston home on the market for $1.225 million in September, shortly before Hurricane Harvey ravaged through the area.

The 3,655-square-foot home boasted an open interior and gorgeous backyard. Photo credit: Trulia

According to a local outlet, the TLC couple’s home was not damaged in the storm , but they still can’t sell it! Photo credit: Truia

They were forced to drop their listing price to $1.199 million just days ago — even after they remodeled the abode. Photo credit: Trulia

“We un-customized the home we made for us and re-customized it for the prospective new homeowners,” Klein told the local outlet. “When we built the home six years ago, we made many cabinets, counters, and fixtures low in order for us to be comfortable in our space.” Photo credit: Trulia