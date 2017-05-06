1 of 9

BACKGRID BACKGRID New mom Janet Jackson, who is gearing up for a nasty divorce and potential custody battle with husband Wissam Al Mana, Radar sources say, took some time out from the trouble with retail therapy. The singer hit a couple of ritzy stores in London on Thursday without her wedding ring, shopping for new baby items such as clothes and nursery furniture. Click through Radar's gallery for more on Jackson's outing for son Eissa Al Manna – and her split from Wissam.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Jackson, 50, was spotted shopping in Central London on Thursday and her hand was noticeably missing her wedding ring. As Radar has reported, Jackson is divorcing billionaire businessman Wissam, the father of her son, Eissa. She gave birth to the baby boy on Jan. 3.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Eyewitnesses saw the new mother browsing at the London shop Blue Almonds, which specializes in baby gear such as onesies, nursery furniture, and toys. The shop is popular amongst British elite, as Kate Middleton has shopped there for Prince George. After her split from Wissam, Jackson is making decisions on her own about what she needs!

BACKGRID BACKGRID Jackson apparently was sparing no expense on her second visit to Blue Almonds, insiders say. Later, the singer, who has moved out of her former marital home, shopped at a furniture and interior design store next door. She'll need lots of things for her new pad!

BACKGRID BACKGRID Sources said both London stores locked the doors so the star known for such hits as "Escapade" could have total privacy browsing and shopping.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Jackson wore a Givenchy jacket, a Y3 cap , black sneakers, and a Hermes black leather purse on her May 4 outing. But her wedding ring was nowhere to be seen.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The "Miss You Much" singer didn't seem to be missing Wissam! Jackson looked relaxed and happy as she shopped not long after she announced her comeback to the stage for her upcoming "State of the World" concert tour.

BACKGRID BACKGRID An insider told Radar exclusively that Jackson could be preparing for the biggest battle of her life—a custody fight with her ex, Wissam. He "isn't going to go away without a fight," the insider said. "He is rich and powerful."