New mom Janet Jackson, who is gearing up for a nasty divorce and potential custody battle with husband Wissam Al Mana, Radar sources say, took some time out from the trouble with retail therapy. The singer hit a couple of ritzy stores in London on Thursday without her wedding ring, shopping for new baby items such as clothes and nursery furniture. Click through Radar's gallery for more on Jackson's outing for son Eissa Al Manna – and her split from Wissam.
Jackson, 50, was spotted shopping in Central London on Thursday and her hand was noticeably missing her wedding ring. As Radar has reported, Jackson is divorcing billionaire businessman Wissam, the father of her son, Eissa. She gave birth to the baby boy on Jan. 3.
Eyewitnesses saw the new mother browsing at the London shop Blue Almonds, which specializes in baby gear such as onesies, nursery furniture, and toys. The shop is popular amongst British elite, as Kate Middleton has shopped there for Prince George. After her split from Wissam, Jackson is making decisions on her own about what she needs!
Jackson apparently was sparing no expense on her second visit to Blue Almonds, insiders say. Later, the singer, who has moved out of her former marital home, shopped at a furniture and interior design store next door. She'll need lots of things for her new pad!
Sources said both London stores locked the doors so the star known for such hits as "Escapade" could have total privacy browsing and shopping.
Jackson wore a Givenchy jacket, a Y3 cap , black sneakers, and a Hermes black leather purse on her May 4 outing. But her wedding ring was nowhere to be seen.
The "Miss You Much" singer didn't seem to be missing Wissam! Jackson looked relaxed and happy as she shopped not long after she announced her comeback to the stage for her upcoming "State of the World" concert tour.
An insider told Radar exclusively that Jackson could be preparing for the biggest battle of her life—a custody fight with her ex, Wissam. He "isn't going to go away without a fight," the insider said. "He is rich and powerful."
According to Radar sources, Jackson may have tricked her husband into a mind-blowing $200 MILLION divorce payout — by giving birth! Radar exclusively learned that the pop diva’s prenup with billionaire Wissam guaranteed her $100 million if their marriage lasted five years. But insiders dished that the "Control”"singer and Wissam agreed she’d pocket double that amount if the couple had children.
