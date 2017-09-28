In the months leading up to his death, the ailing Hugh Hefner remained hidden away from fans in the Playboy Mansion. But his sons Marston and Cooper caught the mogul’s private life in camera. Click through 7 shocking final photos as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals intimate details about Hefner’s last days alive.
The Last Photos: High Hefner Looks Frail In Final Days At Home
Hugh's oldest son from his second marriage, Marston Hefner, 27, posted this photo to Twitter of his late father looking frail and tired on August 6. In what is likely the last photo of Hugh alive, Marston wrote, "Backgammon with brother, sister, and dad!"
Hugh’s oldest son from his second marriage, Marston Hefner, 27, posted this photo to Twitter of his late father looking frail and tired on August 6. In what is likely the last photo of Hugh alive, Marston wrote, “Backgammon with brother, sister, and dad!”
But just one month earlier on July 14, Hef looked much happier and alert while with his family and friends. Marston captioned this shot, “The backgammon crew for years and years and years.” As fans know, Marston had little interest in carrying on his father’s Playboy legacy. Instead, he let his brother, Cooper Hefner, 26, take the reigns.
Cooper, who is now the Chief Creative Officer at Playboy , posted this photo with his big brother Marston and Hef on Father’s Day. The caption read, “Backgammon with the family #FathersDay.” Hef seemed to love Backgammon just as much as he loved women in the years leading up to his death.
To the guy who is smart enough to create a job that allows him to roll out of bed in pjs and go straight to work. Happy birthday Dad pic.twitter.com/VoFYuKgnc4
In April, Cooper posted this photo on his social media, showing his father looking much more alert. “To the guy who is smart enough to create a job that allows him to roll out of bed in pjs and go straight to work. Happy birthday Dad,” Cooper wrote.
A little over one year ago, in June 2016, Hugh and his doppelganger son were photographed together, celebrating another Father’s Day. As Radar reported, after Hugh’s passing yesterday while surrounded by his family at his famous Beverly Hills Home, Cooper told fans, “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom."
“He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises,” Cooper added.
Six months earlier, Hef was photographed with his family at Thanksgiving, looking happy and grateful to be with his family for the holidays.
