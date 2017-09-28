Gravely Ill & Isolated: Inside Hugh Hefner’s Sad Final Days Before Tragic Death

Marilyn Monroe – has been on the verge of death for years. Just this past May, a source told The National ENQUIRER, “Hef is deteriorating rapidly. He’s also stopped eating, which is a sure sign the end is near.” Added the insider: “His doctors say it’s just a matter of time. The verdict is it will be a miracle if he lasts more than three weeks.” The iconic party boy – who is set to be buried next to– has been on the verge of death for years. Just this past May, a source told The National ENQUIRER, “Hef is deteriorating rapidly. He’s also stopped eating, which is a sure sign the end is near.” Added the insider: “His doctors say it’s just a matter of time. The verdict is it will be a miracle if he lasts more than three weeks.” Photo credit: Getty Images

According to the National Examiner, the mogul spent his last days stuck in a wheelchair, terrified of revealing his rapid decline to the world. Following his brother’s cancer-induced death in April, Hef was “never right” again. “It ripped him apart.” Photo credit: Getty Images

As The National ENQUIRER reported, pals began to suspect Hef too had cancer. “We’ve heard he is sick,” said his attorney, four months before the legend’s death. Photo credit: Getty Images

“For most of his life, he’s been strong as an ox ,” said a pal of Hefner after he suffered a terrifying stroke in 1985. However, even his son began to worry about his health crisis during his last years, so much so that he decided to take over the family company! “It’s tough to watch him struggle, but I’m just happy it’s physical and not mental,” Cooper told The Hollywood Reporter just last month. Photo credit: Getty Images

As The National ENQUIRER reported in 2016, Hef weighed a shocking 90 pounds during his final years. “He’s a shell of his former self,” said a source. “He has to be lifted in and out of his wheelchair. Most of his buddies are convinced he won’t live much longer.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Carla Howe revealed in 2015 that the Playboy Mansion was no longer a “place of excess with orgies and topless girls,” claiming that Hef was so frail, all he ever did was play chess and watch TV! “Hef is so frail he goes everywhere with a group of nurses,” she said. “Most of the time all he wants is to play chess with his friends and watch old films.” As Radar readers know , former playmaterevealed in 2015 that the Playboy Mansion was no longer a “place of excess with orgies and topless girls,” claiming that Hef was so frail, all he ever did was play chess and watch TV! “Hef is so frail he goes everywhere with a group of nurses,” she said. “Most of the time all he wants is to play chess with his friends and watch old films.” Photo credit: Getty Images

The model also claimed that the mansion itself turned damp-smelling, and just plain out of date! “[Hefner] almost never leaves home and refuses to change anything in the mansion the whole place feels like it’s stuck in the 1980s,” she added. The food reportedly tasted horrible and their early curfew made the famous home feel like prison." Photo credit: Getty Images

Kendra Wilkinson, who once called Hefner her “angel” and admitted he had become part of her family, claimed she worried “every day” that she would wake up to the news of his death. “Every day I open up my social media and I pray that I don’t see what we think might happen,” she told E! News. Then, when asked about his health, the blonde beauty replied: "I can't say that… I'm not a medical person or any of that stuff… honestly he was there and we had a great talk and we were very happy to see each other. You know and there were rumors that things are happening but God he's 91 years old! , who once called Hefner her “angel” and admitted he had become part of her family, claimed she worried “every day” that she would wake up to the news of his death. “Every day I open up my social media and I pray that I don’t see what we think might happen,” she told E! News. Then, when asked about his health, the blonde beauty replied: "I can't say that… I'm not a medical person or any of that stuff… honestly he was there and we had a great talk and we were very happy to see each other. You know and there were rumors that things are happening but God he's 91 years old! He's gonna [sic] live longer than us !" Photo credit: Getty Images