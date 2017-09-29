Holly Madison Looks Broken After Nemesis Ex Hugh Hefner’s Death

As Radar readers know , Madison, 37, has yet to speak out about Hefner’s sad death this past Wednesday.

Certainly one of the most bitter playmate exes, Madison made it a point to bash Hef for his wild ways in not one, but two tell-all memoirs!

In recent photos, however, she looked like she was on the verge of tears!

The now married mother-of-two claimed in her book, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, that she was completely afraid of Hef when she lived with him in the mansion, but after she left, he stopped having any power over her. She also blasted him for allegedly offering her Quaaludes and tricking her into filming his hit show with him and the bunnies

Hef’s other ex, Wilkinson, 32, trashed Madison various times on public TV, defending her ex and saying Madison was simply bitter and seeking revenge to stay in the spotlight.

“You know what? For you to not take responsibility for your own choices in your life and then hold it against Hef seven years later, that is disgusting,” she said after Madison’s first book hit the stands

“It was very clear to me that he’d left that out for me to see, because he was hoping it would change my mind and get me to stay,” she said on Oprah Winfrey‘s Where Are They Now special.

“It just kinda disgusted me more than anything because all he can do is say, ‘Oh, here, I’m gonna throw you some money to get you to stay.’ It just grossed me out.”

Madison also claimed that she had stayed with her much-older boyfriend because she had been under “all these delusions” and eventually realized it was not the life she wanted.