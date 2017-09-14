Gruesome Photos: Holly Bobo’s Skull, Jaw & Teeth Shown In Murder Trial thumbnail

WARNING

Gruesome Photos: Holly Bobo’s Skull, Jaw & Teeth Shown In Murder Trial

Her skeletal remains put on display in Zachary Adams’ kidnap, rape and death case.

By
Posted on
Gruesome Photos: Holly Bobo’s Skull, Jaw & Teeth Shown In Murder Trial thumbnail
View gallery 8
Gruesome Photos: Holly Bobo’s Skull, Jaw & Teeth Shown In Murder Trial
1 of 8
Holly Bobo’s skeletal remains, including her skull, teeth, jaw bone and rib were shown to the jury in her murder trial and RadarOnline.com has the photos of the gruesome crime scene. The 20-year-old nurse was snatched from her rural Tennessee home in 2011 and Zachary Adams’ stood trial for first degree kidnap, rape and murder in her disappearance. Bobo’s body parts were found by hunters in the woods in 2014 and authorities used dental records to connect them to the missing girl. Adams was facing the death penalty if convicted of Bobo’s murder. WARNING GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see the skeletal remains of Bobo entered into evidence in her trial.
A photograph of Bobo’s skull with a hole in the back was shown to the jurors on September 13, 2017. “The cause of death is a gunshot wound to the back of the head,” Medical Examiner Dr. Marco Ross testified. “We classified the manner of death in this case as a homicide.”
A gun was found over Memorial Day Weekend, which the prosecution described in pre-trial hearings as a “critical piece of evidence.”
Gerald Stephens, a farmer who said his property was searched for Bobo, testified that he found a pair of pink panties on his road two days after she disappeared. He also found a piece of paper with Bobo’s name and address on it. He turned both items over to law enforcement. Prosecutors told the jury that Adams kidnapped and raped Bobo before killing her in 2011.
Prosecutors presented another photo of Bobo’s skull, showing another angle of the bullet hole.
Bobo’s ribs and teeth were found in the woods near her skull by the hunter. Her dental records were used to identify her based on the teeth.
Bobo’s driver’s license and wallet were found in the dirt near her remains in 2014.
Prosecutors told the jury that Zachary Adams dragged her out of her garage on April 13, 2011, leaving a trail of blood behind. She was wearing black flip flops when she disappeared and a flip flop was found near her remains. Watch the livestream here and stay with Radar for updates to the story. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments