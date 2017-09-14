Gruesome Photos: Holly Bobo’s Skull, Jaw & Teeth Shown In Murder Trial

Holly Bobo’s
skeletal remains, including her skull
, teeth, jaw bone and rib were shown to the jury in her murder trial and RadarOnline.com has the photos of the gruesome crime scene. The 20-year-old nurse was snatched from her rural Tennessee home in 2011 and Zachary Adams’
stood trial for first degree kidnap, rape and murder in her disappearance. Bobo’s body parts were found by hunters in the woods in 2014 and authorities used dental records to connect them to the missing girl. Adams was facing the death penalty if convicted of Bobo’s murder. WARNING GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see the skeletal remains of Bobo entered into evidence in her trial.