Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Dress Up As Taco Bell Employees, With Gunner As A Taco!

See the happy couple's sweet Halloween photos with their baby boy.

Heidi Montag, 31, and Spencer Pratt, 34, have officially won Halloween. The new parents dressed up as Taco Bell employees with their baby boy Gunner wrapped up in a blanket like a taco! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the sweet photos.

Heidi Montag and husband Spencer Pratt could not have picked better costumes. With the two as Taco Bell employees and son Gunner as a taco, the happy family looked adorable as ever.

As Radar readers know, the Hills alums welcomed heir first child this past Sunday October 1.

"Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon," the couple's rep exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

"[This is] officially the most lit day of my life," said the proud dad. "We are so blessed," agreed Montag.

The duo had been sharing sweet pregnancy photos from all around the world before they welcomed their baby boy.

Pratt claimed that Montag had wanted to become a mother ever since he met her, and that she was thrilled that their dreams of starting a family had finally come true.

Now that their duo has become a trio, it seems they're enjoying life more than ever! What do you think of Montag and Pratt's family Halloween costume with Gunner?

