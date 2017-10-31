Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Dress Up As Taco Bell Employees, With Gunner As A Taco!

Heidi Montag, 31, and Spencer Pratt, 34, have officially won Halloween. The new parents dressed up as Taco Bell employees with their baby boy Gunner wrapped up in a blanket like a taco! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the sweet photos. , 31, and, 34, have officially won Halloween. The new parents dressed up as Taco Bell employees with their baby boy Gunner wrapped up in a blanket like a taco! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the sweet photos. Photo credit: MEGA

Heidi Montag and husband Spencer Pratt could not have picked better costumes. With the two as Taco Bell employees and son Gunner as a taco, the happy family looked adorable as ever. Photo credit: MEGA

"Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon," the couple's rep exclusively told Us Weekly at the time Photo credit: MEGA

"[This is] officially the most lit day of my life," said the proud dad. "We are so blessed," agreed Montag. Photo credit: MEGA

Pratt claimed that Montag had wanted to become a mother ever since he met her, and that she was thrilled that their dreams of starting a family had finally come true. Photo credit: MEGA