Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Dress Up As Taco Bell Employees, With Gunner As A Taco!

Heidi Montag
, 31, and Spencer Pratt
, 34, have officially won Halloween. The new parents dressed up as Taco Bell employees with their baby boy Gunner wrapped up in a blanket like a taco! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the sweet photos.
Heidi Montag and husband Spencer Pratt could not have picked better costumes. With the two as Taco Bell employees and son Gunner as a taco, the happy family looked adorable as ever.
"Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon," the couple's rep exclusively told Us Weekly at the time
.
"[This is] officially the most lit day of my life," said the proud dad. "We are so blessed," agreed Montag.
Pratt claimed that Montag had wanted to become a mother ever since he met her, and that she was thrilled that their dreams of starting a family had finally come true.
Now that their duo has become a trio, it seems they're enjoying life more than ever! What do you think of Montag and Pratt's family Halloween costume with Gunner? Sound off in the comments below.
